/Dense fog blankets Delhi NCR, disrupts flights and train; AQI remains 'severe' at 384

A thick blanket of fog settled over the Indian national capital and large parts of the National Capital Region on Wednesday (Dec 31) morning, bringing visibility down and disrupting daily movement across several key stretches. Meanwhile, the AQI levels remain dangerously high. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's overall Air Quality Index stood at 384 at 7 am, placing it firmly in the very poor to severe category.

Delhi struggles to breathe under a smog blanket

Early visuals from Ghaziabad's Indirapuram, Noida's Botanical Garden metro station, and the Akshardham area in Delhi showed roads and residential pockets swallowed by dense fog. As visibility dropped sharply, vehicles were seen moving slowly, headlights barely cutting through the grey, as commuters struggled to navigate the morning rush. Similar scenes played out across Noida, where the fog continued to affect early-morning commuters.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The weather conditions came alongside dangerously high pollution levels. According to CPCB, Delhi's overall AQI was recorded at 384 at 7 am. Several monitoring stations across the city recorded alarming readings. Anand Vihar reported an AQI of 452, while ITO stood at 426. RK Puram recorded 411 and Chandni Chowk 419, all classified as severe. Dwarka Sector 8 also crossed the 400 mark, with an AQI of 414.

Other parts of the city fared slightly better but were still far from safe. AQI levels at IGI Airport Terminal 3 were recorded at 334, while Najafgarh stood at 331 and Aya Nagar at 321, all falling under the 'very poor' category.

Flight operations affected

The dense fog also impacted air travel. Flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport are being conducted under CAT III conditions, airport authorities said on Wednesday. The protocol is used in extremely low visibility. This led to delays and cancellations across several flights.

Also read | Infiltration fears prompt heightened security along LoC during Kashmir winter

In an advisory, the airport said ground teams have been deployed across terminals to assist passengers and manage movement amid the fog. "Due to prevailing dense fog conditions, flight operations are currently being conducted under CAT III protocols, which may result in delays or cancellations. Our ground teams are on-site and actively assisting passengers to ensure a smooth travel experience. We regret the inconvenience caused," reads the advisory.

Train services hit