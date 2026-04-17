/Delimitation Bill must be withdrawn, it cannot be trusted: MK Stalin to BJP

While the Delimitation bill is being discussed in the Indian Parliament, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin continues to vehemently oppose it. On the first day of the special session of Parliament, BJP's top two leaders, Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, had offered assurances over Tamil Nadu's representation not being reduced. Unwilling to take these assurances at face value, Stalin said, "Their words say one thing, their actions reveal another. The Bill they have introduced is nothing but a calculated deception. We reject it outright. It cannot be trusted. It will not be accepted".

Voicing out his suspicion about the Bill, Stalin said that the sweeping powers granted to the Delimitation Commission under this Bill make one thing clear. At any time, in any manner they choose, they can alter the representation of states to suit their political interests. This so-called legislation is a carefully crafted trap, loaded with dangerous intent. This Bill must not be rushed through in haste. "The Union Government must withdraw it in full. If they attempt to bulldoze it through Parliament, emboldened by the numbers they have stitched together, and in complete disregard of our opposition, they will face the consequences in Tamil Nadu," he added. Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on April 23rd, where the AIADMK-BJP front is taking on the front led by the ruling DMK. Stalin is portraying his fight against Delimitation as a battle for cooperative federalism, state rights, which have been core poll planks of the DMK.

Citing history, Stalin recalled how India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had assured that Hindi would never be imposed on non-Hindi states (specifically Tamil Nadu), and he honoured that promise as long as he lived. The present Union regime, however, speaks of protecting state rights even as it systematically dismantles them piece by piece. What we demand is clear. The same constitutional safeguard that former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee provided by freezing delimitation through constitutional amendment must be restored. The Union BJP Government must listen to the voice of Tamil Nadu, Stalin said.

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Meanwhile, Stalin has been facing attacks in Tamil Nadu from AIADMK Chief and Leader of Opposition Edappadi Palaniswami, whose party is allied with the BJP. EPS attacked the DMK for "deliberately misleading the people to create fear and confusion". The Chief Minister walks into a meeting wearing a black shirt as if Tamil Nadu has been wronged. What kind of leadership is this? When facts change, responsible leaders correct themselves. But Stalin chooses drama over truth, EPS said.