Delhi weather: Heavy rain brings respite to national capital after days of scorching heat, IMD warns of more showers

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Sep 30, 2025, 12:17 IST | Updated: Sep 30, 2025, 12:31 IST
Delhi weather: Heavy rain brings respite to national capital after days of scorching heat, IMD warns of more showers

Visuals from Talkatora Road shows heavy rain in Delhi-NCR on Tuesday. Photograph: (PTI)

The IMD has confirmed that changes in wind patterns are expected as a low-pressure area is forming over the Arabian Sea. As a result, the weather in the region is likely to remain variable with partly cloudy skies till October 3.

Following a sudden change in weather, rain lashes Delhi-NCR on Tuesday after days of scorching heat. The showers brought much-needed relief from the heat after the capital had experienced its warmest September in six years. Light rainfall was witnessed in East Delhi’s Jafrabad area, and heavy rain was recorded in Noida and Ghaziabad.

Monday has remained hot with strong sunlight and winds, recording the maximum temperature of 34.5 degrees Celsius, and the minimum of 25.7 degrees Celsius. The IMD has confirmed that changes in wind patterns are expected as a low-pressure area is forming over the Arabian Sea. As a result, the weather in the region is likely to remain variable with partly cloudy skies till October 3.

The spell of rain comes as Delhi marks Dussehra and Durga Puja celebrations in the city, sparking concerns that showers may disrupt pandals. Earlier in the day, the weather agency issued an alert for light rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds.

The Met Office has forecast light rainfall in several parts of Delhi and the NCR. Rain is “very likely” in the capital and nearby areas, including Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendragarh, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad, and Hodal in Haryana, along with Khatauli and Sakoti Tanda in Uttar Pradesh.

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION. He specialises in crafting SEO-driven natio...

