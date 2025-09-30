Following a sudden change in weather, rain lashes Delhi-NCR on Tuesday after days of scorching heat. The showers brought much-needed relief from the heat after the capital had experienced its warmest September in six years. Light rainfall was witnessed in East Delhi’s Jafrabad area, and heavy rain was recorded in Noida and Ghaziabad.

Monday has remained hot with strong sunlight and winds, recording the maximum temperature of 34.5 degrees Celsius, and the minimum of 25.7 degrees Celsius. The IMD has confirmed that changes in wind patterns are expected as a low-pressure area is forming over the Arabian Sea. As a result, the weather in the region is likely to remain variable with partly cloudy skies till October 3.

The spell of rain comes as Delhi marks Dussehra and Durga Puja celebrations in the city, sparking concerns that showers may disrupt pandals. Earlier in the day, the weather agency issued an alert for light rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds.