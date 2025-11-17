A Special NIA court on Monday (Nov 17) granted 10 days’ custody of Delhi Red Fort blast accused Amir Rashid Ali to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) as the investigation continues into the car explosion and “white collar” terror module. A day earlier, NIA said that it arrested a Kashmiri resident who worked with the suicide bomber Umar Un Nabi to carry out the attack that killed at least 10 people and injured 32 others. The custody was approved by Judge Anju Bajaj Chandana following the agency’s request during a closed courtroom hearing with tight security.

According to NIA, the Hyundai i20 car involved in the attack in Delhi’s busy street last week was registered in Amir’s name. He was nabbed in Delhi after the case was formally handed over to the agency from the Delhi Police.

The investigation revealed that Amir, who hails from Samboora, Pampore in Jammu and Kashmir, planned the Delhi attack with Umar, the driver of the car that exploded near the iconic Red Fort. The NIA said that Amir allegedly came to Delhi to help buy the car, adding that it was later used as a vehicle-borne IED to cause the deadly blast. The NIA also seized another car belonging to Nabi, which is being checked for evidence.

The NIA is working with police from Delhi, Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir, UP and other agencies. The agency said it is working on multiple leads to reveal the full conspiracy behind the bombing and identify others involved in the terror activities.