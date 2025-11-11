/Delhi Red Fort Blast: 'Hunt down each and every culprit' — Amit Shah's BIG statement

On Tuesday (November 11), Home Minister Amit Shah directed law enforcement agencies to track down every individual responsible for the deadly car explosion near the Red Fort, the cause of which is still unclear. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Shah vowed that those behind the attack would face the full force of the authorities, following his second meeting to discuss the incident. Amit Shah wrote on X saying, "Chaired review meetings on the Delhi car blast with the senior officials. Instructed them to hunt down each and every culprit behind this incident. Everyone involved in this act will face the full wrath of our agencies.”

What happened on Monday (November 10) evening at Delhi's Red Fort?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

On Monday (November 10), an explosion in a Hyundai i20 near the historic Red Fort in Delhi claimed the lives of at least eight people and left 20 others injured. Earlier that day, Jammu and Kashmir Police had conducted a multi-state operation, uncovering nearly 3,000 kg of materials used to make improvised explosive devices (IEDs). In a separate raid in Faridabad, Haryana, authorities also seized 360 kg of flammable substances, possibly ammonium nitrate, along with various ammunition.