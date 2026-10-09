/Delhi Police urges journalists to ‘keep a little distance from protesters’ amid molestation row

Delhi Police on Friday urged journalists covering demonstrations to maintain distance from protesters, with Additional DCP New Delhi Manjeet Sheoran alleging that some media personnel participate in protests and obstruct police operations. The remarks come days after three women who identified themselves as journalists alleged that they were manhandled by police personnel during their detention at a protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise at Jantar Mantar on October 3.

‘Journalism has its role’

Addressing the issue, Sheoran said police had repeatedly appealed to journalists to cover demonstrations from a distance rather than enter the middle of a protest.

“Some protestors come one day as a journalist and come the other day as a protestor. We keep appealing to them that you keep a little distance from the protestors, cover it from a distance. But still, they come in between and put obstacles in our work,” he said.

The Delhi Police also posted a message on X emphasising the role of the media, stating, “Journalism has its role; journalism is not to be rolled.”

Three women journalists allege manhandling

On October 4, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Neha Yadav said three women journalists had lodged a complaint alleging manhandling by Delhi Police officers and staff during their detention at the October 3 demonstration.

“On 03-10-26, during the protest in the New Delhi area, while being in law and order situation, allegations of sexual harassment were made by three female journalists against police officers. New Delhi District has received their complaints,” Delhi Police said in an earlier post on X.

Yadav said the complaints had been registered, medical examinations conducted, and the matter referred to the Crime Branch for further investigation.

NHRC seeks report from Delhi Police

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) took suo motu cognisance of media reports on Thursday concerning the alleged sexual harassment of the three women by police personnel during the protest.

In a release, the Commission said the allegations, if true, raised serious concerns about possible human rights violations. It subsequently issued a notice to the Delhi Police Commissioner, seeking a detailed report on the matter within two weeks.