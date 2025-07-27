Delhi man poses as gangster, tries to extort 1 Crore - His shocking real identity revealed!

In a bizarre incident a 50-year-old jobless man, Sanjay from Sonipat, Haryana, posed as Delhi's notorious gangster Naveen Bali to extort 1 crore from a North‑West Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar-based businessman. The police have managed to capture the con man, and he has admitted to his crime. His first phone call came on July 3, from an unknown number claiming to be Naveen Bali. The businessman avoided the call, considering it to be a prank, but he called again on July 20, with specific threats and warning of dire consequences within 4 days, if he did not comply with Sanjay's demands. The fear set in, and the victim reported to police on July 24.

The police traced the caller through his distinct Haryanvi accent and technical surveillance. On investigation, a handwritten note with the victim's number was retrieved from Sanjay's possession. He later confessed that he used to work in private jobs but felt dissatisfied with his income. He was influenced by extensive media coverage of the recent extortion cases and decided to try his luck. He then collaborated with Rahul Rathi, a business associate of the victim to carry out the scheme.