Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal tests positive for Covid-19

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal has tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

"I have tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms. Have isolated me since the onset of symptoms and all those who were in contact with me have been tested. Will continue to function and monitor the situation in Delhi from my residence." he tweeted.



I have tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms.

Have isolated myself since the onset of symptoms and all those who were in contact with me have been tested.

Will continue to function and monitor the situation in Delhi from my residence. — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) April 30, 2021 ×

On Thursday Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal sought a report from Chief Secretary Vijay Dev on the city's preparedness for the vaccination of people above 18 years of age against COVID-19, his first significant move since the GNCTD (Amendment) Act, 2021, which says the Delhi "government" means the LG, came into force.



(With inputs from agencies)