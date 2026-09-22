/Delhi govt sets up 110 collection centers for damaged idol disposal, 81 ponds for Ganesh immersion

Linking religious faith with cleanliness and environmental protection, the Delhi Government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has launched a comprehensive initiative in the city. As part of the initiative, special ‘collection centres’ are being set up at 110 identified locations for the dignified disposal of old and damaged religious idols and puja material.

At the same time, preparations have been completed for artificial immersion ponds at 81 identified locations across Delhi for Ganesh immersion. The Chief Minister said the government’s objective was clear: religious traditions associated with faith should be observed with full devotion, while ensuring that Delhi’s cleanliness and environment are also fully protected.

Dignified alternatives for damaged idols

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Often, people leave old or damaged idols and puja-related material under trees, in parks, along roadsides or at other public places because of their religious sentiments. While this is linked to religious faith, it also creates challenges for the cleanliness of public spaces and the environment. Keeping this in mind, the Delhi Government has prepared a list of 110 locations where special ‘collection centres’ are being established. At suitable locations, including temples, designated collection containers are being made available where devotees can respectfully deposit old, damaged or other religious material. This arrangement will provide people with a clean, organised and dignified option for religious material close to their homes.

Dignified and eco-friendly Ganesh immersion this year

Taking the same approach forward, preparations have been completed for artificial immersion ponds at 81 identified locations to provide devotees with a safe and eco-friendly option for Ganesh immersion during the festival. These include designated locations across different districts of Delhi. Preparations for Ganesh immersion also cover aspects such as security, sanitation, lighting, medical assistance, emergency arrangements, traffic management and environmental protection. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has appealed to all devotees to immerse Ganesh idols only at the designated artificial immersion sites and not in the Yamuna or other water bodies.

Devotees have also been urged not to dispose of puja material, flowers, garlands and other religious material in rivers or water bodies, so that the cleanliness and environment of Delhi’s water bodies can be protected along with religious faith. The Chief Minister has also appealed to devotees to give priority to eco-friendly idols and avoid the use of Plaster of Paris (PoP), colours containing harmful chemicals and decorative materials that can damage water bodies and the environment.

Focus on security and civic facilities at immersion sites

To ensure that Ganesh immersion is conducted in an organised manner, preparations have been made in coordination with the concerned departments across all 13 revenue districts. Necessary arrangements are being ensured at immersion sites, keeping the convenience and safety of devotees in mind. Arrangements will also be made to remove idol remains and other material after immersion as per the prescribed process and to clean the sites, so that public spaces remain clean after the festivities.

Respect for faith, protection of environment

The broader objective of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s initiative is to ensure that every tradition associated with religious faith in Delhi moves forward with respect and responsibility. While ‘collection centres’ are being made available for the respectful disposal of old and damaged idols, artificial ponds have been prepared for immersion during the Ganesh festival. This will provide devotees with organised and clean spaces to follow their religious traditions and help reduce unnecessary pressure on public spaces and water bodies.

Respect for religious faith, commitment to cleaner Delhi