/40-45 shops damaged in massive blaze at Karol Bagh's Gaffar Market

A massive fire broke out in Gaffar Market, Karol Bagh, on Friday, and reports suggest that 27 fire service vehicles were deployed. The incident damaged a four-storey building without resulting in casualties. The fire has affected approximately 40 to 45 shops, according to Delhi Fire Service.

"Approximately 40 to 45 shops were affected. The fire has now been completely brought under control. There are no reports of any casualties," said Delhi Fire Service Divisional Officer, Mukesh Verma.

The blaze was reported in Shop No. 13/21 Puri Plaza, Block 13, Chain Wali Gali. Delhi Police said a PCR call about the fire in Chain Wali Gali reached Karol Bagh Police Station at about 1:28 am. As the fire intensified, more tenders were called in until the total reached 27, including water tenders, water bowsers and other emergency vehicles.

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The fire is now under control, officials said. Preliminary information points to overheating or overcharging of batteries as a possible trigger. Reports from the Fire Department and the Electrical Inspector will be sought to determine the exact cause. A forensic science laboratory team will also examine the building for other combustible material.