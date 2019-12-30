Delhi: Minor fire breaks out at PM's residential complex

A minor fire broke out at Special Protection Group reception area of 9, Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi on Monday which is an official residence of the Prime Minister of India.

According to the initial report, nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

"The fire is very much under control now," PMO said on Twitter.

There was a minor fire at 9, Lok Kalyan Marg caused by a short circuit. This was not in PM’s residential or office area but in the SPG reception area of the LKM complex.



The fire is very much under control now. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 30, 2019 ×

The fire broke out at around 7:25 pm.