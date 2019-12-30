Delhi: Minor fire breaks out at PM's residential complex

Dec 30, 2019

FIle photo of PM Narendra Modi. Photograph:( WION )

Story highlights

Nine fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. 

A minor fire broke out at Special Protection Group reception area of 9, Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi on Monday which is an official residence of the Prime Minister of India.

According to the initial report, nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot. 

"The fire is very much under control now," PMO said on Twitter.

The fire broke out at around 7:25 pm.

 