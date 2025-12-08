A DTC bus driver was beaten to death by a group of men in the Aman Vihar area of Delhi in an alleged road rage incident, said police. Officers have identified four men who were involved in assaulting the driver and arrested one individual. The deceased has been identified as Vikas (27), who was the sole earner of his family.

According to a report in the Indian Express, the police confirmed that a PCR call was received around 11,20 pm on Saturday regarding a fight during a wedding procession. “A police team reached the Shiv Chowk area where it was found that a fight broke out between a DTC bus driver and a man attending the wedding, who was driving an Alto, over lack of passage and the congestion on the road,” a senior police officer said.

The driver of an Alto car allegedly summoned relatives, who then attacked the DTC driver. A bystander, Suraj, was injured when he tried to intervene. Both men were rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, and Vikas was later shifted to Safdarjung Hospital, where he succumbed to his injury on Sunday afternoon.

An FIR was filed after the bus conductor, Umesh, gave a statement to the police, and the case has been registered under culpable homicide not amounting to murder. “All four accused have been identified. One of the accused, Rahul, has been apprehended; others are absconding. Raids are ongoing to arrest them. Further investigation is in progress,” the police officer added.