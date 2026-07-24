/Delhi Dialogue: What Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh discussed in high-level CJP meeting

Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh met with Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das and National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka at Vithal Patel House in the national capital on Friday (July 24). Held amid evolving political developments, the meeting covered a range of key issues, though the specific agenda was not officially disclosed.

Activists Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka agreed to the dialogue after the government reportedly accepted two conditional demands: guaranteeing no legal action against peaceful protesters and providing adequate compensation to families of students affected by recent exam irregularities. However, the CJP remains firm on its principal demand calling for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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This meeting follows social activist Sonam Wangchuk ending his 26-day hunger strike at Medanta Hospital after receiving written assurances from the Union government regarding the NEET examination issue and systemic reforms in the competitive testing framework. Wangchuk, who had been protesting national-level examination irregularities, noted that the breakthrough followed significant parliamentary support and intense negotiations. He shared in a video message on X that JP Nadda, Jitendra Singh, and top leaders of the Apex Body visited him around 12:30 AM. Wangchuk explained that he had delayed ending his protest by two days to insist on formal written documentation rather than verbal assurances.