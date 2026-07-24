/Delhi Dialogue: What Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh discussed in high-level CJP meeting

Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh met with Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das and National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka at Vithal Patel House in the national capital on Friday (July 24). Held amid evolving political developments, the meeting covered a range of key issues, though the specific agenda was not officially disclosed.
Activists Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka agreed to the dialogue after the government reportedly accepted two conditional demands: guaranteeing no legal action against peaceful protesters and providing adequate compensation to families of students affected by recent exam irregularities. However, the CJP remains firm on its principal demand calling for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
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This meeting follows social activist Sonam Wangchuk ending his 26-day hunger strike at Medanta Hospital after receiving written assurances from the Union government regarding the NEET examination issue and systemic reforms in the competitive testing framework. Wangchuk, who had been protesting national-level examination irregularities, noted that the breakthrough followed significant parliamentary support and intense negotiations. He shared in a video message on X that JP Nadda, Jitendra Singh, and top leaders of the Apex Body visited him around 12:30 AM. Wangchuk explained that he had delayed ending his protest by two days to insist on formal written documentation rather than verbal assurances.
Late at night, the prime minister announced via a self-recorded video on X captioned, "More strict actions against paper leaks to come in tomorrow's Cabinet!"—that the Union Cabinet will consider a draft Bill providing for fast-track courts and stringent punishments. Stating he issued directions to establish fast-track courts, PM Modi acknowledged the pain paper leaks cause to lakhs of students and parents. He noted that over the past two and a half months, major steps were taken and culprits were jailed. PM Modi emphasised that the government prioritised preventing students from losing an academic year, successfully conducting exams for nearly 22 lakh students in the shortest possible time, with results announced on the 19th, bringing widespread happiness.