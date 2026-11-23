A Delhi court has issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in a defamation case linked to a video he posted in 2018. The case was filed by Vikas Sankrityayan, also known as Vikas Pandey, over allegations that the BJP's publicity wing had tried to bribe him to defame Rathee.

Judicial Magistrate First Class Anam Raees Khan passed the order at the Saket court. The next hearing is scheduled for December 3, 2026.

The case dates back to May 2018, when Rathee posted a video alleging that the BJP's Information Technology (IT) cell had attempted to bribe Pandey. The video was also retweeted by then Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, following which Pandey filed defamation proceedings against both Rathee and Kejriwal.

The court had previously issued summons and two bailable warrants against Rathee. However, difficulties in securing his appearance and serving the warrants led to the non-bailable warrant.

Advocate Samaksh Sharma, representing Pandey, told the court that the summons had remained unserved for years as Rathee primarily lives abroad. He is currently based in Germany.

Rathee's October visit to India

Rathee visited India in October to join the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.