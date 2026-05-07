/Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurate newly renovated Nehru Place Post Office

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the newly renovated Nehru Place Post Office. She was accompanied by Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya Scindia. The post office is now equipped with modern facilities.

Under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India Post has transformed itself through technology to meet the needs of a new era. The upgraded post office will offer citizens faster, simpler, and more modern public services.

Union Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, MLA Smt. Shikha Rai, and several distinguished guests were also present on the occasion.

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In a post on X, the Delhi CM wrote, “New India’s New Post Offices.”

“Now, post offices are no longer limited to just letters, but have become modern public service centers connected with facilities like banking, parcels, Aadhaar, insurance, and passports,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government, under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also approved the construction of a modern medical college and hostel complex at the Indira Gandhi Hospital campus in Dwarka. Estimated to cost Rs 805.99 crore, the project is expected to be completed by the year 2028, as per the press release issued by the CMO.