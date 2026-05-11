/Delhi CM Rekha Gupta offers prayers at Delhi's Gauri Shankar temple

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta offers prayers at Gauri Shankar Mandir in Delhi. She performed jalabhishek along with cabinet colleagues Parvesh Verma, Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Kapil Mishra. Special prayers were held on the clarion call of PM Narendra Modi as he too offers prayers at Somnath Mandir.

On the occasion of the completion of 75 glorious years of the reconstruction of Somnath, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Somnath Temple with full religious rituals and traditions. On this occasion, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Ji visited Gauri Shankar Temple in Chandni Chowk, where she offered prayers and performed Jalabhishek, and had the privilege of joining this grand event through live telecast.

Despite countless invasions and destruction, the reconstruction of Somnath conveys the message that India’s culture and faith. Delhi CM said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is progressing on the path of “Vikas Bhi aur Virasat Bhi” and making its mark on the global stage. India’s cultural consciousness is guiding the entire world today. On this occasion, Cabinet Ministers Parvesh Sahib Singh, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Kapil Mishra, along with a large number of devotees, were present.