Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /India
  • /Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates new water ATMs in Shalimar Bagh, distributes cards to residents

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates new water ATMs in Shalimar Bagh, distributes cards to residents

Navashree Nandini
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Apr 22, 2026, 13:31 IST | Updated: Apr 22, 2026, 13:31 IST
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates new water ATMs in Shalimar Bagh, distributes cards to residents

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates new water ATMs in Shalimar Bagh, distributes cards to residents Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday (Apr 22) inaugurated new Water ATMs in the Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday (Apr 22) inaugurated new Water ATMs in the Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency and dedicated them to public service. Further, water ATM cards were also distributed to residents on the occasion.

Equipped with modern 5-stage RO technology, these Water ATMs will provide 2,000 litres of purified drinking water per hour, ensuring clean, safe, and convenient access to water for citizens. The Chief Minister said that the government has allocated ₹9,000 crore to further strengthen water supply and ensure clean drinking water reaches every household, calling it a strong foundation for building a “Viksit Delhi.”

About the Author

Wion Web Desk

Wion Web Desk

Wion Web Desk

...Read More

Trending Topics