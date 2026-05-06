/Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flags off 13 heat relief units to aid residents from heatwave

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flagged off 13 Mobile Heat Relief Units from the Delhi Secretariat today to provide on-ground assistance during the severe heatwave across Delhi.

These units will provide:

Clean drinking water

ORS packets

First Aid support

Cotton gamchas and caps for heat protection

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A Heat Action Plan Booklet was also released to strengthen public awareness and preparedness. Citizens are advised to stay hydrated, avoid unnecessary exposure to the sun, and take proper precautions during the ongoing heatwave.