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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flags off 13 heat relief units to aid residents from heatwave

Vinay Prasad Sharma
By Wion Web Desk
Published: May 06, 2026, 17:15 IST | Updated: May 06, 2026, 17:15 IST
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flags off 13 heat relief units to aid residents from heatwave

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta during the flagging off of 13 mobile heat relief units. Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

A Heat Action Plan Booklet was also released to strengthen public awareness and preparedness. Citizens are advised to stay hydrated, avoid unnecessary exposure to the sun, and take proper precautions during the ongoing heatwave.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flagged off 13 Mobile Heat Relief Units from the Delhi Secretariat today to provide on-ground assistance during the severe heatwave across Delhi.

These units will provide:

  • Clean drinking water
  • ORS packets
  • First Aid support
  • Cotton gamchas and caps for heat protection
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A Heat Action Plan Booklet was also released to strengthen public awareness and preparedness. Citizens are advised to stay hydrated, avoid unnecessary exposure to the sun, and take proper precautions during the ongoing heatwave.

📱 Assistance can be accessed through the 112 helpline in case of emergency.

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