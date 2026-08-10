/Delhi CM Rekha Gupta distributes bicycles to class 9 girls under Vidya Vahini Yojana

During the Monsoon Session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, CM Rekha Gupta distributed bicycles to 200 Class 9 girls under the Vidya Vahini Yojana. The initiative reflects the Delhi Government’s larger vision of removing everyday barriers to girls’ education, improving access to schools and enabling young students to pursue their studies with greater confidence and independence.
This year, 1.40 lakh Class 9 girls across Delhi will receive bicycles under the scheme, strengthening the Government’s commitment to education, mobility and empowerment for every daughter of Delhi.
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