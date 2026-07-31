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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta distributes bicycles to 3,000 girl students under Vidya Vahini Yojana

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 14:36 IST | Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 14:36 IST
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta distributes bicycles to 3,000 girl students under Vidya Vahini Yojana

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta distributes bicycles to schools students under government initiative. Photograph: (PTI)

Story highlights

The Chief Minister reiterated the government's commitment to providing bicycles to over 1.40 lakh Class 9th girl students in government schools across Delhi in a phased manner under the scheme.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta distributed bicycles to more than 3,000 Class IX girl students of government schools under the Vidya Vahini Yojana on Friday (July 31). Addressing the beneficiaries, she said the initiative aims to ensure safer and easier access to schools, encourage girls' education, and boost their confidence.

The Chief Minister reiterated the government's commitment to providing bicycles to over 1.40 lakh Class 9th girl students in government schools across Delhi in a phased manner under the scheme. She encouraged the students to pursue their education with dedication, achieve their dreams, and bring pride to their families, Delhi, and the nation.

Delhi BJP President and Union Minister of State Shri Harsh Malhotra, Cabinet Minister Shri Ashish Sood, MLA Shri Ravinder Negi, and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

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About the Author

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma

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Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION. He specialises in crafting SEO-driven natio...Read More

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