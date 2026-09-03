/Delhi Central govt offices to remain shut on Sep 11 as India hosts BRICS Summit – All you need to know

Central government offices located in Delhi will remain closed on September 11 as the national capital gears up to host the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit. According to an official memorandum issued on Thursday (Sep 3) by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, all Central government offices in the vicinity of Delhi and New Delhi will remain shut given the scale and arrangement requirements for the high-level summit.

The closure will apply on Friday, September 11. The BRICS Business Forum and the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit are set to be held between September 11 and September 13 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The summit is expected to be attended by several world leaders from about 30 BRICS member and partner nations. Heads of international organisations and business representatives from BRICS countries are also expected to be present at the meetings.

“Recognising the magnitude of this event, the substantial logistical arrangements involved, and to minimise inconvenience to the general public, it has been decided to keep the Central Government offices located in Delhi/New Delhi closed on Friday, the 11th of September 2026 (12th and 13th of September 2026 being Saturday and Sunday respectively),” the order read.

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India hosts 18th BRICS Summit

This year, India assumed the chairship of the BRICS, an intergovernmental organisation and geopolitical bloc made up of major emerging market economies. India is one of the founding members of the grouping, which was formalised in 2006, along with Russia, China and Brazil. The group was initially called BRIC, but was later renamed to BRICS after South Africa joined the bloc in 2010. The group now has 11 full member countries and 10 official partner nations.

Since India assumed the chairmanship on January 1, 2026, over 350 meetings and high-level engagements have already been held in more than 25 cities. The year 2026 also marks 20 years since BRICS was established. BRICS engagements focus on political and security cooperation, economic and financial ties, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges.