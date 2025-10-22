/Delhi blanketed in toxic smog for second day as air quality hits ‘severe’ levels post-Diwali

A thick layer of toxic haze continued to blanket Delhi for a second consecutive day after Diwali, as people ignored the Supreme Court's two-hour limit on firecrackers. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi remained in the ‘very poor’ category, measuring 345 at 7 am. Out of 38 monitoring stations, 34 reported air quality in the ‘red zone’ (very poor to severe), while two stations – Punjab Bagh and Wazirpur – recorded AQI levels in the ‘severe’ zone, reaching 433 and 401 respectively. To put this in perspective, AQI levels between 0 and 50 are considered 'good,' 51-100 are 'satisfactory,' 101-200 are 'moderate,' 201-300 are 'poor,' 301-400 are 'very poor,' and anything above 400 is deemed ‘severe.’

At ITO, the AQI was recorded at 361, with thick smog visibly covering the area. Despite a significant reduction in stubble burning (down by 77.5%), which is a major contributor to pollution in Delhi, the AQI still stood at a five-year post-Diwali low of nearly 350. Furthermore, PM2.5 levels soared to alarming averages of 488 micrograms per cubic meter, nearly 100 times the recommended safe exposure limit set by the World Health Organization.

This pollution crisis followed the Supreme Court's decision to allow the use of only 'green' crackers in Delhi-NCR between 8 pm and 10 pm on Diwali, and within limited hours on the day before and after the festival. However, many residents disregarded the ruling, continuing to set off firecrackers late into the night.