Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi's AQI witnesses mild improvement, shifts to ‘very poor’ category

Delhi has witnessed a slight improvement in air quality, transitioning to the 'very poor' category following increased surface winds on Monday. This slight positive shift happens after five consecutive days of air quality being in the ‘severe’ category.

At 7 am today (Nov 7), the average 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 395 (very poor), in contrast to the 421 (severe) recorded at 4 pm on Monday (Nov 6). The heightened surface winds, combined with measures enacted under stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), have played a role in enhancing air quality in the national capital.

Contributing factors

Officials project wind speeds of 8-10 km/hr in the afternoon, facilitating further dispersion of pollutants. The alteration in wind direction from northwesterly to southeasterly on Monday, influenced by a western disturbance affecting northwest India between November 7 to10, has been a significant contributing factor. According to an IMD official, this change, coupled with variable wind direction, is expected to gradually increase wind speeds from Tuesday afternoon.

Measures taken by the Delhi government

The AQI exceeded 400 for the first time this season last Thursday, maintaining a 'severe' status since 5 pm until now. In response to the escalating air quality concerns, the Delhi government has reinstated the odd-even scheme from November 13 to 20, as announced after an emergency meeting led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The scheme aims to mitigate vehicular emissions, particularly post-Diwali on November 12. Additionally, physical classes for all grades, excluding classes 10 and 12, have been suspended until November 10, with the provision for online classes during this period. A decision on permitting 50% of government employees to work from home will be determined at a later stage.

Real-time IMD data reveals improved visibility, recorded at approximately 1,100 meters at 7 am today, compared to 400 metres at the same time on Monday. The air quality had reached its peak at 454 on Sunday at 4 pm, prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to invoke stage 4 of GRAP.

Stage 4 restrictions centre on diesel vehicles, encompassing a ban on the entry of non-BS-VI diesel light commercial vehicles from outside Delhi. Moreover, trucks are barred from entering Delhi, and the movement of diesel Medium Goods Vehicles (MGV) and heavy goods vehicles (HGV) is restricted. Linear construction projects have also been temporarily halted under this category.