/Defence staff headquarters denies report on Pahalgam attackers’ identities, calls it fake

A 'report' on the identities of the Pahalgam attackers is circulating on social media platforms. The Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff has firmly denied issuing any such document, stressing that no official spokesperson has made these remarks and warning the public to stay alert against misinformation. In a post on X by the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff, it said, "Social media accounts are spreading a Report on the Identities and Background of the Pahalgam Attackers'. No authorised media handle of the Armed Forces has prepared or issued any such document. No remarks of this nature have been made by the Armed Forces Public Relations Offices/nominated Spokespersons. Stay Alert! Stay Informed!
Last week, Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the Lok Sabha monsoon session on Tuesday (July 29) confirmed the identities of the three terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev, marking major breakthrough in the Pahalgam terror attack probe. All three were members of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and were directly involved in the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, which left 26 innocent civilians dead.
“In the Operation Mahadev, Suleman alias Faizal, Afghan and Jibran, these three terrorists were killed in a joint operation of the Indian Army, CRPF and J&K Police. Suleman was an A-grade commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Afghan and Jibran were also A-grade terrorists. All three terrorists who killed our citizens in the Baisaran valley have been eliminated,” Shah said. The Union Minister further said that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has already arrested individuals who sheltered the terrorists and supplied them with food. The Forensic Science Laboratory report confirmed that the rifles recovered from the three terrorists matched those used in the Pahalgam attack, establishing their direct involvement.