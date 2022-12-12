Cyclone Mandous updates: Tamil Nadu braces for heavy rainfall, schools shut

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecasted that the wind will reach a maximum speed of 85 kmph. The landfall for Cyclone Mandous was completed on December 10 as the storm's rear sector crossed into the area. It is quite likely to proceed almost west-northwestward before progressively fading into a severe depression.

Due to a cyclonic circulation and low-pressure region that is anticipated to emerge in the Bay of Bengal around December 13, Chennai and many other locations in Tamil Nadu saw rain on Monday, and the IMD predicts more rainfall through December 15. Based on the forecast, schools in several places, including Kancheepuram district and Tiruvallur and Uthukottai Taluks, announced a holiday on Monday. The local government is clearing tree branches that fell after Cyclone Mandous struck the shore at Mamallapuram nearby.

According to IMD, a Low-Pressure Area is predicted to emerge over the same area around December 13 due to cyclonic activity over north interior Tamil Nadu, adjacent south interior Karnataka, and north Kerala. After that, it will travel away from the Indian coast in a west-northwesterly direction.

It added that Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Mahe are anticipated to see light to moderate rainfall today, with isolated areas experiencing heavy rainfall. After that, the region's rainfall activity is expected to reduce. On Monday and Tuesday, squally weather with winds gusting to 55 kmph is extremely possible across the southeast and adjacent east central Arabian Sea as well as along and off the Kerala-Karnataka coast. On December 12 and 13, fishermen have been advised not to travel towards the southeast and adjacent east central Arabian Sea, along with the coasts of Kerala and Karnataka.