/CP Radhakrishnan vs B Sudershan Reddy: PM Modi casts 1st vote in vice-presidential election

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cast his vote after polling in the Vice-Presidential election began at 10 am on Tuesday. Along with PM Modi, other members of Parliament are also going to cast their vote to fill the post left vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar’s abrupt resignation.

The poll is witnessing a direct contest between the BJP-led ruling NDA’s nominee, Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan and the opposition INDIA bloc’s choice, former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy, as India is set to have a new Vice President by Tuesday night.

Vice President's vote counting time

Polling began at 10 am in the new Parliament building, where eligible members of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will cast their votes until 5 pm. The vote counting will start at 6 pm, and the results are expected later in the evening.

Meanwhile, members of parliament are not required to follow party whips while casting their votes in the vice presidential election, which is conducted through a secret ballot.