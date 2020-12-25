COVID-19 vaccine will be available to 35,000 health workers in Gurugram

The district health department said on Friday that the COVID-19 vaccine will be available to around 35,000 health workers of government and private hospitals in the district.



Also, apart from the government facilities, COVID vaccine centres will also be set up at private hospitals across the district.



A meeting of the Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) committee was conducted on Friday under the chairmanship of Virender Yadav, civil surgeon, Gurugram. The meeting was also attended by the representative of the World Health Organization, Bindu Yadav, officials of all private hospitals and the Indian Medical Association.



Elaborating the COVID-19 vaccination process, deputy civil surgeon M.P. Singh said that the COVID-19 vaccination drive may start in the district by January.



"For this, a training programme was organised at the mini secretariat recently about the procedure of giving vaccines and preparations related to it. Initially, this vaccine will be given to corona warriors in a phased manner. The vaccine will be first given to health workers, officials and employees associated with health services," Singh said.



Singh also informed that the vaccination process would be monitored through the COVID portal.



"The process of preparing data of COVID warriors has started on this portal," Singh said.



According to the instructions of the government, the vaccine has been planned to be given in different stages so that it can be administered in a systematic manner. Also, the vaccine storage transmission work will be done under the observation of the government.



"A team of five vaccinators will provide vaccines to a group of 100 people. Particular attention will be given to social distancing during this process. The person who is vaccinated will be informed through SMS on his mobile in advance so that this work can be done in a planned manner. After vaccination, the person will have to stay in the centre for 30 minutes so that any reaction can be cured immediately," he said.



The official further stated that at the time of vaccination, the person`s information who came for the vaccination will be matched with the online Covid portal.



"Vaccination will be given on getting the correct information and the person will be kept in the observation room for some time. We will soon start a campaign to give information about the process," he added.