COVID-19: Serum Institute of India seeks approval to make Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

The Indian biotechnology and biopharmaceuticals company Serum Institute of India has applied for a regulatory licence to manufacture Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, in addition to the AstraZeneca PLC and Novavax Inc vaccines it already produces.

From June onwards, the Serum Institute expects to produce 100 million Covishield vaccines per month. Meanwhile, the SII is developing the Novavax vaccine, which is awaiting FDA approval in the United States.

India has received approximately 3 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine from Russia, making it the third and largest shipment of imported COVID-19 vaccinations. The dosage had landed at Hyderabad Airport in Telangana on a specially chartered cargo.



(With inputs from agencies)