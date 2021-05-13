COVID-19: India clocks more than 362,000 fresh Covid cases, 4,120 deaths

India on Thursday reported 3,62,727 new Covid cases and 4,120 fatalities, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.



On Wednesday, India recorded 4,205 fresh Covid deaths, while on Friday last, the country had recorded its highest ever cases of 4,14,188.



In the past 21 days, India`s daily Covid tally has plateaued over the 300,000-mark and over 3,000 casualties for a fortnight.



India`s total tally of COVID-19 cases now stands at 23.7 million with 37 mn active cases and 2,58,317 deaths so far.



According to the Health Ministry, a total of 3,52,181 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, with 19.7 mn being cured of Covid to date.



The Health Ministry said that a total of 177 mn people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 18 million who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.



According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 309 mn samples have been tested up to May 12 for Covid-19. Of these 18 mn samples were tested on Wednesday.