Couple and son killed in Pakistan ceasefire violation in J&K

Three civilians belonging to a single-family including a husband-wife duo and their son were killed while another injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Khari Karmara village of Poonch district.

Officials have identified deceased as 52-year-old Mohammad Rafiq, 50-year-old Rafiq Bi, and their son Irfan Ahmad.

Indian army has said that “at about 2120 hours, Pak initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with Small Arms & shelling with Mortars along LoC in the Gulpur sector.”

According to locals, a shell landed on their residential house creating panic in the area. The injured civilian has been shifted to a local hospital where he is undergoing treatment for his injures.