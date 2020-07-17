Three terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam; operation underway

Three unidentified terrorists have been killed on Friday morning in the encounter with the security forces at the Nagnad-Chimmer area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam.

The information regarding the encounter was shared by the Kashmir Zone Police which tweeted:

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation early Friday morning in Nagnad area of the district following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter when the hiding militants opened fire on the security forces who retaliated. The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants was being ascertained.

On July 5, two terrorists were killed in an encounter at Arreh village in Kulgam.