/Counter Intelligence Wing storms J&K 's Kot Bhalwal Jail in major crackdown on Red Fort blast terror links

The Jammu and Kashmir Police and its specialised Counter-Intelligence Wing are actively pursuing operations to neutralise terrorist networks throughout the Union Territory. As part of these efforts, the Counter-Intelligence wing recently conducted raids inside the high-security Kot Balwal Jail in Jammu to probe possible links between inmates and terror modules operating outside.

Officials confirmed that searches are currently underway at Kot Balwal Central Jail, which houses high-profile Pakistani and local terrorists along with notorious criminals. According to police sources, the operation aims to uncover and dismantle terror networks allegedly being operated from within the prison.

These raids are part of an intensified crackdown triggered by the recent dismantling of a Faridabad-based terror module and the November 10 car bomb explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort.

In a large-scale operation, the Counter-Intelligence Wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police has conducted approximately 2,700 raids across the Union Territory to date. Around 600 individuals have been detained for questioning; most were released after preliminary interrogation, while a number remain in custody for further investigation.