Coronavirus lockdown restrictions: A complete list of activities permitted after April 20

The government has issued a fresh list of services that will be allowed in areas from April 20. Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad shared the list of what will remain open across the country effective April 20.
Here is a list of what will be open in the country after April 20:
- All health services (including AYUSH) to remain functional
- All agricultural and horticultural activities to remain fully functional
- Operations of the fishing (marine or inland) aquaculture industry to remain functional
- Plantation activities such as tea, coffee and rubber plantations to remain functional with a maximum of 50 per cent workers
- Animal husbandry activities to remain fully functional
- The financial sector to remain functional
- The social sector to remain functional
- MNREGA works are allowed with strict implementation of social distancing and face mask
- Public utilities to remain functional
- Movement of loading and unloading of goods or cargo (inter and intra) state is allowed
- Online teaching or distance learning to be encouraged
- Supply of essential goods is allowed
- Commercial and private establishments will be allowed to operate
- Industries or industrial establishments (both government and private) will be allowed to operate
- Construction activities will be allowed to operate
- Private vehicles for emergency services, including medical and veterinary care and for procuring essential commodities and all personnel travelling to the place of work in exempted categories as per the instructions of State/UT local authority are allowed
- Offices of the government of India and offices of the state and UT governments will remain open
These relaxations will not be applicable in the containment zones in the country, union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad clarified.