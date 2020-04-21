Coronavirus lockdown restrictions: A complete list of activities permitted after April 20

The government has issued a fresh list of services that will be allowed in areas from April 20. Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad shared the list of what will remain open across the country effective April 20.

Have a look at the list of Public Utilities that will remain functional with effect from 20th April.



Restrictions of containment zones will apply.



Together we all can fight against #COVID19#IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/mkLH3J5tt9 — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) April 21, 2020 ×

Here is a list of what will be open in the country after April 20:

All health services (including AYUSH) to remain functional

All agricultural and horticultural activities to remain fully functional

Operations of the fishing (marine or inland) aquaculture industry to remain functional

Plantation activities such as tea, coffee and rubber plantations to remain functional with a maximum of 50 per cent workers

Animal husbandry activities to remain fully functional

The financial sector to remain functional

The social sector to remain functional

MNREGA works are allowed with strict implementation of social distancing and face mask

Public utilities to remain functional

Movement of loading and unloading of goods or cargo (inter and intra) state is allowed

Online teaching or distance learning to be encouraged

Supply of essential goods is allowed

Commercial and private establishments will be allowed to operate

Industries or industrial establishments (both government and private) will be allowed to operate

Construction activities will be allowed to operate

Private vehicles for emergency services, including medical and veterinary care and for procuring essential commodities and all personnel travelling to the place of work in exempted categories as per the instructions of State/UT local authority are allowed

Offices of the government of India and offices of the state and UT governments will remain open

These relaxations will not be applicable in the containment zones in the country, union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad clarified.