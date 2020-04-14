Coronavirus: India sees 1,211 cases in 24 hours; total tally at 10,363

Coronavirus cases in India have risen to 10,363 and the death toll to 339, according to data released by the Ministry of health.

A total number of 10,363 cases of coronavirus have been reported in India. So far, 339 people have succumbed to the infection in the country, while 1,035 patients have been cured. There are 8,988 active cases in the country, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The ministry also said that 1211 new cases and 31 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.

As India is fighting the COVID-19 crisis with nationwide lockdown, doctors and healthcare workers are working day and night to minimise the damage due to the pandemic with constant checks on the patients, either through phone or video conferencing.



The threat of them catching the coronavirus and infecting their own families also looms large, due to which most of the doctors have given up going homes and have shifted to solitary accommodations.

(With inputs from agencies)