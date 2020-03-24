Coronavirus: Delhi Police to address queries regarding lockdown through social media

The Delhi Police on Tuesday said it would reply to queries regarding the lockdown in the national capital through social media.

"Hi! Delhi. If you have any question on the #Lockdown, tweet your query with the hashtag #LockdownQuery between 5-6 PM today and we will answer it for you. #StayAtHomeSaveLives," the Delhi Police tweeted using it''s official handle.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had, on Sunday, announced a complete lockdown in the national capital till March 31 in order to control the spread of coronavirus.

The same day, the Delhi Police imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC till March 31, banning protests and other gatherings.

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code bans assembly of four or more people at a place.

Delhi has reported 30 cases of COVID-19 so far.

Additionally, Delhi Police has warned residents to strictly follow the lockdown. And more than 900 persons were prosecuted by them under various sections of IPC and DP Act for violating the lockdown on Monday.