Coronavirus cases in India cross 10-lakh mark, death toll over 25,000

The number of coronavirus cases in India crossed the 10 lakh mark on Friday. India has become the third country in the world to record more than a million cases after the US and Brazil.

India's total COVID-19 caseload stands at 10, 03,832, with total cases rising by 34,956 in the last 24 hours.

The total number of active cases, however, stands at just 3, 42, 473 with the country adding 11,327 cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of recoveries increased to 6,35,756, with 22,942 patients cured in the past 24 hours.

The death toll rose by 687 in the last 24 hours to an overall tally of 25,602. Overall, the number of total cases and recoveries see their biggest single-day rise in the last 24 hours.

As many as 1, 27, 39,490 samples have tested for the virus till July 15, out of which 3, 26,826 samples were tested on Wednesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research said.



(With inputs from agencies)