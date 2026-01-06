/Congress leader’s ‘Will Trump kidnap our PM?’ remark draws BJP’s ‘anti-India’ retort

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongly condemned Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan's recent remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which involved drawing comparisons with Venezuela. BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari took it to the social media platform X, expressing outrage over Chavan’s statement and accusing Congress of sinking to new lows.
Bhandari criticised Chavan for suggesting that India could face a situation similar to Venezuela, saying, "Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan has shamelessly drawn a parallel between India’s situation and Venezuela. His remarks show a clear anti-India mindset." This came after Chavan reportedly questioned whether India could face the same fate as Venezuela, referencing the recent capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by US forces.
In a video clip shared by Bhandari, Chavan is seen questioning, "The real question is whether what happened in Venezuela could happen in India. Will Mr. Trump kidnap our Prime Minister?" Chavan’s comment has yet to receive an official response from him or Congress. Former Jammu and Kashmir DGP SP Vaid also expressed disapproval, asking why Chavan wasn’t ashamed of his words. In a video message on X, Vaid questioned Chavan's loyalty to the country, saying, "It shows that some Congress leaders have so much frustration and they are giving anti-India statements...Why didn't your head hang in shame before saying this? Are you not a countryman? It is humiliating for Venezuela what Trump and the US did to them. Do you want this to happen in your country? You hate Modji so much?" Vaid said in a video message on X.
The controversy followed after US President Donald Trump announced that US forces had captured Nicolas Maduro from Venezuela, accusing him of narco-terrorism. Several countries condemned the action, while India expressed its concern and called for peaceful dialogue to resolve the crisis in Venezuela.