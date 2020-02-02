Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi admitted to hospital

File photo of Sonia Gandhi. Photograph:( Zee News Network )
According to reports, the former UPA chairperson was taken to the hospital after she complained of stomach ache.
Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi.
Gandhi will undergo some tests at the hospital, news agency PTI reported.
The Congress chief did not attend the Union budget presentation in Parliament on Saturday.