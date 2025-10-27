/CM Omar Abdullah voices deep concern over delay in J&K statehood restoration

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah expressed deep concern over the prolonged delay in restoring statehood to the region, stating that hopes for its reinstatement are “fading with each passing day.” Speaking to reporters at the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar on Monday, Abdullah highlighted the mounting uncertainty surrounding the issue, which has lingered since the reorganisation of the erstwhile state in August 2019.

“I had been expecting the return of statehood from day one after the 2019 changes,” Abdullah said. “But as time drags on, the prospects seem to dim further.” His remarks underscore the growing frustration among regional leaders and citizens awaiting the restoration of full statehood, a promise made by the central government following the abrogation of Article 370.

Abdullah also addressed recent comments by National Conference MP Mian Altaf Ahmad Larvi, describing him as a respected, fatherly figure within the party. “I spoke to Mian Sahib over the phone, and he has not said anything wrong. His advice mirrors what my father would tell me, and I hold him in high regard,” the Chief Minister said. He emphasised the importance of resolving internal party matters privately, noting that he had urged Mian Altaf to discuss concerns directly with him rather than through public statements. “Anyone who wants to talk should come to me directly. We can sort things out without involving others,” he added.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In a pointed remark, Abdullah drew a stark contrast between Mian Altaf and another party MP, Agha Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, who recently criticised the state government. “There is a difference between earth and sky when comparing the two,” Abdullah said, declining to elaborate further on Mehdi’s statements. “I will not talk about him. Where is Mian Altaf, and where is he?”