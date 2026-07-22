/Cockroach Janta Party's Instagram account restored after being taken down by govt? Founder Dipke claims

The Instagram account of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) was briefly unavailable on Wednesday (July 22), with party founder Abhijeet Dipke alleging that the Narendra Modi-led government was behind its removal.

Dipke flagged the issue through a post on X at 5:33 pm, claiming that the party's official Instagram account had been taken down by the government.

However, the account was restored within minutes. At around 5:45 pm, Dipke posted another update on X, confirming that the CJP's Instagram account was back online.

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The development comes after CJP's ‘Chalo Sansad’ march call on Monday witnessed clashes between Delhi Police and protesters, sparking a political storm in parliament with opposition parties including the Congress alleging police brutality against young demonstrators.

The CJP, who is leading the demonstration at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak and wider concerns regarding the country's education system, also accused police of using excessive force againt peaceful protesters.