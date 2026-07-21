/CJP removes Vijeta Dahiya as spokesperson amid viral burger video backlash

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) removed its spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya from the post on Tuesday (July 21, 2026) a day after Delhi Police used force against protesters marching towards Parliament. The party took the action over what it described as "deeply insensitive actions" after a video of Dahiya surfaced on social media during the CJP's Parliament march on Monday.

In a post on X, the CJP called Dahiya's conduct "unacceptable" and said it showed a "complete lack of judgment" that was inconsistent with the movement while protesters faced "brutal police violence."

"We strongly condemn the deeply insensitive actions of our spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya, whose videos surfaced while peaceful protestors and our team were facing brutal police violence. Such conduct is unacceptable, shows a complete lack of judgment, and is wholly inconsistent with the values and principles of our movement," the CJP said.

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"In response, we are removing Vijeta Dahiya as spokesperson of the Cockroach Janta Party and relieving him of all the official duties," it added.

The decision followed a controversy over a viral video that allegedly showed Dahiya eating a burger while CJP protesters took part in the Parliament march and faced police action. The video triggered criticism on social media.

Dahiya later responded to the backlash in a video and defended his decision to eat during the protest, saying critics had ignored the hardships faced by those participating in the demonstration.

"Why did I eat a burger? This is a big issue today. So why does anyone eat a burger? He is hungry. He wants to eat a burger. That's it. So I was also very hungry. And when you eat something good, your mind feels good," he said.

In the same video, Dahiya questioned why people objected to a protester eating a burger while ignoring those who were not involved in any public cause.

“Those who are talking nonsense, they are sitting at home and talking nonsense. Okay, so let me tell you one thing. A person who is just eating and drinking, he has no interest in social issues. He has no interest in any politics. You don't have a problem with him eating a burger. But a person eating a burger, even if he is a protester, is talki...

Dahiya further said critics were overlooking the physical and mental strain faced by protesters.

"What people don't see is that I haven't slept for two nights. Neither have those who are part of the protest," he said, arguing that protesters should not face criticism for taking a break to eat during the agitation.