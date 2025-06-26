/Bus carrying 18 passengers plunges into Alaknanda river, 1 dead, many feared missing

A bus carrying 18 passengers plunged into the Alaknanda River on the Badrinath National Highway in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand on Thursday (June 26) morning. Two bodies have been recovered, one near the accident site and the other from the river near Rudraprayag, reported PTI, citing Red Cross Society rescue team member Satyendra Singh Bhandari.

Seven people, including three women and two children were injured in the accident while ten others went missing, Bhandari further said. The injured have been taken to the local hospital for treatment.

There were 20 people on the bus, including the driver when the unfortunate incident happened.

Teams of SDRF, police and the local administration are still at the spot carrying out rescue operation.

“One person has died and seven people injured after an 18-seater bus fell into the Alaknanda river in Gholthir of Rudraprayag district. Teams of SDRF, police and administration are present on the spot for the rescue operation,” said Garhwal Divisional Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey to news agency ANI.

According to preliminary information given to the press by local authorities, the bus was going towards the Badrinath Dham when the driver lost control and the bus fell into the river.

All the passengers were pilgrims from Udaipur in Rajasthan who had come to Uttarakhand for Char Dham Yatra.

The administration has urged people to remain calm and refrain from spreading any rumours.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister has expressed condolences to the families of the victims.