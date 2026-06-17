/Bodies of 2 Indian sailors killed in Gulf of Oman after US strike brought home

The mortal remains of two Indian sailors who tragically lost their lives in the recent missile attack on the merchant vessel MT Settebello in the Gulf of Oman have been repatriated to India. The development marks a major step forward in a tragedy that has sparked diplomatic concern and renewed scrutiny over the safety of civilian vessels operating in conflict-prone waters.



Confirming the development on Wednesday, the Indian Embassy in Oman said, "The mortal remains of Mr Aditya Sharma and Mr Shivanand Chaurasiya, who tragically lost their lives in the attack on MT Settebello, have been repatriated to India. Our heartfelt condolences remain with their families during this difficult time".

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End of uncertainty

The repatriation of the remains ends weeks of uncertainty and grief for the families of the deceased crew members, including 23-year-old deck cadet Aditya Sharma from Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur district. His family had repeatedly appealed for help in bringing his remains back to India so that they could perform his final rites.

Aditya's father, Rajeev Sharma, had sought assistance from Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Member of Parliament Anurag Thakur, while also calling for greater transparency regarding the circumstances surrounding the fatal attack. According to family members, Aditya was due to return home shortly and had extended his contract on the ship by just one additional month.



The incident took place on June 10 when the MT Settebello, a Palau-registered oil tanker carrying 24 Indian crew members, was attacked about 30 nautical miles off the coast of Sohar, Oman. The Indian Embassy said Oman’s Maritime Security Centre was promptly alerted, following which local authorities initiated search-and-rescue efforts.