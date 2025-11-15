/Blast occurred near Kashmir's Nowgam police station

On Friday, (Nov 14), a blast occurred near the premises of Nowgam police station in Kashmir, which is actively investigating a recently busted terror module. The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained. Several police personnel have been injured and are being rushed to the hospital. The massive blast was caught on CCTV near the Nowgam area of Srinagar. As per news agency PTI, the incident injured at least eight police personnel.

The personnel were extracting samples from a massive cache of explosives recently seized in connection with the 'white-collar' terror module case, officials said. The blast occurred when the police were handling the explosive material that had been brought from Haryana's Faridabad. Officials said that the material was part of the 360 kg of explosives seized from the rented residence of the arrested Dr Muzammil Ganaie.

The investigations into the Red Fort blast continue; it has come to light that the three doctors linked to Faridabad’s Al Falah University were using a Swiss communication app called Threema. The police have revealed that the three suspects, Dr Umar Un Nabi, Dr Muzammil Ganaie, and Dr Shaheen Shahid, were allegedly in constant touch through the encrypted messaging app. It was used to coordinate and plan their activities linked to the terror conspiracy.