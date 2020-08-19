BJP, allies welcome Supreme Court verdict in Sushant Singh Rajput case

Hailing the Supreme Court order on a CBI probe in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case as a "triumph of justice", the BJP and its allies expressed confidence on Wednesday that the central agency will bring out the truth.



The ruling Congress and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra defended the Mumbai Police and alleged that the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government is trying to take political advantage of the issue in view of the upcoming assembly polls. The Maharashtra Government had opposed an FIR by the Bihar police and a CBI probe in the sensational case.



However, JD(U) president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar asserted that the Supreme Court order has vindicated his government, and asserted that its action had nothing to do with politics or elections.

Soon after the apex court's verdict, senior BJP leader and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted, "Justice triumphs! The soul of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput will surely now rest in peace with the assurance of a fair investigation by CBI on the FIR filed in Patna by Bihar Police whose request for transfer of the case to CBI has been validated by the Supreme Court."



He also praised the "exemplary courage" shown by the actor's family and the "overpowering desire of the people of India" to see justice in the case and called it a new milestone.



Congress spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil said the CBI should now carry out a proper probe into the actor's death, and asserted that justice will not be delivered by the BJP-JD(U), which are in power in Bihar, making statements for "political gains".



The apex court said that the Bihar government is competent to transfer the case to the CBI for investigation.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14.



The row over his death has acquired political dimensions in Bihar, his home state, ahead of the assembly polls there with almost all major parties, including the opposition RJD, backing the demand for a CBI probe.

The BJP and its allies have been trying to put their rivals, including the Congress, on the defensive over the issue.

"With today's apex court order, it has become amply clear that whatever was done in Bihar was in accordance with the law and constitutional norms. And I am quite hopeful that justice will now be done in the case," Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said.



BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain alleged that the Maharashtra government had been "stalling" the investigation and expressed confidence that the truth will now be brought out.

Congress leader Gohil said the apex court in its ruling has stated that records of the case produced before it do not "prima facie suggest any wrongdoing by the Mumbai Police" and demanded that the BJP leaders apologise to the force.



"I demand that the CBI should fulfill its duty and an investigation is completed at the earliest," he said at an online media briefing.



Gohil said the Congress has repeatedly demanded that there should be a proper investigation in the case and the bereaved family should get justice.



"Justice will not be delivered by the statements being made by BJP-JDU for political gains in view of the assembly polls. There should be a proper investigation in the case," he said.



"The Mumbai police, considered among the good police forces in the world, was abused by the BJP people just because they were opposed to the Congress and Shiv Sena," the Rajya Sabha MP said.



Former Maharashtra chief minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, who had been pushing for a CBI probe, said the Maharashtra government needs to introspect on the way it handled the case.



Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut told reporters that "doubting" the integrity of Mumbai Police was a "conspiracy" and alleged that politicians maligned the force. He, however, did not take any name.

Raut said the Mumbai Police had probed the case "in all fairness".



Asked if the verdict was a setback to the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government, Raut said, "Such things do happen in legal battles."



On whether the state government will challenge the verdict, Raut said it will respond after getting a copy of the judgement.



Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh also said he will comment only after studying the apex court order.



Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan, who was an early votary of a CBI probe in the matter, said the SC verdict has "respected" the sentiments of crores of people.



In a tweet, he expressed confidence that the CBI will not only bring out the truth but also "expose" those who tried to mislead the probe in the case of alleged suicide.