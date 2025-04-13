Team India confirmed their playoff berth in the Billie Jean King Cup 2025, after bagging second place at the Billie Jean King Cup Asia-Oceania Group 1. The hosts progressed to the next round after registering a 2-1 win against Korea Republic in their final game of the tournament at the Mahalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex in Pune.



This is only the second time that India have qualified for the playoffs of the Billie Jean King Cup, previously doing so in 2020. Along with the hosts, it was New Zealand who secured top spot at the tournament.



It was a dream debut at the Billie Jean King Cup for Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, as she maintained her unblemished record in the tournament. Playing against 248-ranked, Sohyun Park, Shrivalli surrendered a hard-fought first set, before taking charge to storm a comeback. The youngster from Hyderabad registered her fifth consecutive win, sealing the deal with a scoreline of 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (7-5).

Heading into the second singles match with a one-nil lead for India, Sahaja Yamalapalli took centre court to play against Dayeon Back. The Indian player showed resolve and determination despite suffering an early setback in both sets. Trailing 1-5 in the second set, Sahaja fought till the end but eventually fell short by a scoreline of 3-6, 4-6.



With all to play for and a playoff spot at stake, India’s vastly experienced doubles duo of Ankita Raina and Prarthana Thombare stepped up when it mattered most, helping the team over the line against Sohyun Park and Dabin Kim. The Indian duo held their nerve, making sure they complement each other at the net and baseline, finding the right angles to help them secure a 6-4, 6-3 win.



The Indian team, sponsored by Suhana, will now move to the playoffs of the Billie Jean King Cup 2025, and will play alongside the best-performing teams from the 2025 Regional Group I events. The Play-offs will be contested as groups of three teams, with the group winners advancing to the 2026 Qualifiers.

Other results:

Thailand 2-1 Chinese Taipei: Lanlana Tararudee (THA) beat Fang An Lin (TPE): 6-3, 6-3, Joanna Garland (TPE) beat Mananchaya Sawangkaew (THA): 4-6, 7-5, 6-2, Patcharin Cheapchandej and Peangtarn Plipuech (THA) beat Yi Tsen Cho and Fang An Lin (TPE): 6-1, 6-2.



New Zealand 1-2 Hong Kong, China: Man Ying Maggie Ng (HGK) beat Sasha Situe (NZL): 6-2, 6-3, Aishi Das (NZL) beat Eudice Chong: 2-6, 6-0, 6-4, Hong Yi Cody Wong and Eudice Chong (HKG) beat Aishi Das and Monique Barry (NZL): 6-0, 6-2.