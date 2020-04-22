Bill Gates commends PM Modi's leadership, proactive measures amid COVID-19

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Wednesday in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended his leadership and proactive measures the government took to flatten the curve.

''We commend your leadership and the proactive measures you and your government have taken to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 infection rate in India, such as adopting a national lockdown expanding focused testing to identify hot spots for isolation, quarantining, and care, and significantly increasing health expenditures to strengthen the health system response and promote R&D and digital innovation,'' Gates wrote in the letter.

''Grateful to see that you’re seeking to balance public health imperatives with the need to ensure adequate social protection for all Indians,'' he added.

Gates also lauded the Modi government for fully utilising its exceptional digital capabilities.

''I’m glad your government is fully utilizing its exceptional digital capabilities in its COVID-19 response and has launched the Aarogya Setu digital app for coronavirus tracking, contact tracing, and to connect people to health services,'' he added.