/Bihar on high alert after intel warns of 3 Pak terrorists entering through Nepal

The Bihar Police Headquarters on Thursday (Aug 28) issued a high alert in the state after receiving intelligence reports that Pakistani-based terrorists had infiltrated into Bihar. Officials have said that three suspected operatives of the terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed entered the state through the Indo-Nepal border.

According to the information shared by the Bihar Police, the suspects have been identified as Hasnain Ali from Rawalpindi, Adil Hussain from Umerkot, and Mohammad Usman from Bahawalpur

As per intelligence reports, the terrorists reached Kathmandu in the second week of August. They infiltrated Bihar last week. Security agencies have been ordered to enhance surveillance and gather intelligence. District intelligence units have been advised to take necessary action in case of any suspicious activity.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Following Operation Sindoor in May, the security along the Indo-Nepal border and Seemanchal districts was beefed up. Patrolling in the state has also been intensified in border areas, including Madhubani, Sitamarhi, Supaul, Araria, East and West Champaran districts.