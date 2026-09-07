Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /India
  • /Watch | Bihar man lifts Mahindra Scorpio onto rooftop with crane to prevent theft

Watch | Bihar man lifts Mahindra Scorpio onto rooftop with crane to prevent theft

Kushal Deb
Edited By Kushal Deb
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 23:42 IST | Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 23:42 IST
Watch | Bihar man lifts Mahindra Scorpio onto rooftop with crane to prevent theft

Mahindra Scorpio Classic lifted onto the rooftop Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

A Bihar man has gone viral after using a crane to lift his Mahindra Scorpio Classic onto the rooftop of his two-storey house to prevent theft.

A man from Meera Tola village in the Gopalganj district of Bihar has gone viral for his unusual way to preserve his Mahindra Scorpio Classic from theft. He used a crane to lift it up to the second-floor rooftop of his two-storey house. The owner has been identified as Manoj Yadav, who currently works in Israel.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Yadav had previously left the vehicle in the care of a driver. But the driver quit, leaving Yadav's wife alone without a driver to monitor the SUV. The family then decided to move the car to the rooftop to prevent it from possible theft. The video shows the vehicle suspended from a crane as it is slowly raised into the air and carefully lowered onto the rooftop.

The extraordinary measure has become a topic of discussion online, though the load-bearing capacity of the roof and the risk of a possible collapse remain questionable.

People online reacted to the ‘Scorpio on the roof ’; one user commented, "He respects every rupee, because he knows the struggle behind earning it. 💸🖤That’s why he values everything he owns." Another took a dig at the quirky nature of “desi jugaad” and commented, "Aai ye na humra bihaaar me.”

Related Stories

About the Author

Kushal Deb

Kushal Deb

Share on twitter

Kushal Deb

Kushal Deb is a mid-career journalist with seven years of experience and a strong academic background. Passionate about research, storytelling, writes about economics, policy, cult...Read More

Trending Topics