/Watch | Bihar man lifts Mahindra Scorpio onto rooftop with crane to prevent theft

A man from Meera Tola village in the Gopalganj district of Bihar has gone viral for his unusual way to preserve his Mahindra Scorpio Classic from theft. He used a crane to lift it up to the second-floor rooftop of his two-storey house. The owner has been identified as Manoj Yadav, who currently works in Israel.

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Yadav had previously left the vehicle in the care of a driver. But the driver quit, leaving Yadav's wife alone without a driver to monitor the SUV. The family then decided to move the car to the rooftop to prevent it from possible theft. The video shows the vehicle suspended from a crane as it is slowly raised into the air and carefully lowered onto the rooftop.

The extraordinary measure has become a topic of discussion online, though the load-bearing capacity of the roof and the risk of a possible collapse remain questionable.

People online reacted to the ‘Scorpio on the roof ’; one user commented, "He respects every rupee, because he knows the struggle behind earning it. 💸🖤That’s why he values everything he owns." Another took a dig at the quirky nature of “desi jugaad” and commented, "Aai ye na humra bihaaar me.”