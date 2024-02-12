Live Now
Bihar Floor Test Live: No-confidence motion passed against Speaker in State Assembly
Bihar Floor test Live News Photograph:(ANI)
Bihar Floor Test Live Updates: The JD(U) chief, on Jan 28, took oath as chief minister of the east Indian state of Bihar for the record ninth time, cutting ties with the combined opposition's INDIA alliance.
Bihar Floor Test Live Updates: Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal United (JD(U)) expressed confidence over its party supremo winning the trust vote during the significant floor test which is due to be held on Monday (Jan 12). This comes two weeks after Kumar ditched JDU's alliance with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and formed a new government with Bharatiya Janata Party (NJP).