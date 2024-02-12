LIVE TV
ugc_banner
Live Now

Bihar Floor Test Live: No-confidence motion passed against Speaker in State Assembly

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 01:59 PM IST
main img
Bihar Floor test Live News Photograph:(ANI)
Follow Us

Story highlights

Bihar Floor Test Live Updates: The JD(U) chief, on Jan 28, took oath as chief minister of the east Indian state of Bihar for the record ninth time, cutting ties with the combined opposition's INDIA alliance.

Bihar Floor Test Live Updates: Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal United (JD(U))  expressed confidence over its party supremo winning the trust vote during the significant floor test which is due to be held on Monday (Jan 12). This comes two weeks after Kumar ditched JDU's alliance with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and formed a new government with Bharatiya Janata Party (NJP).

FOLLOW WION FOR LATEST UPDATES ON BIHAR FLOOR TEST LIVE UPDATES